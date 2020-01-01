 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Idrasil
Idrasil Cover Photo

Idrasil

The Cannabis Pill

About Idrasil

Idrasil™ is a 12.5mg, 25mg, 100mg tablet, the first standardized form of medical cannabis. Idrasil™ has a consistent formula that allows physicians and caregivers the ability to provide patients with a measurable dosage. THE ONLY “All Natural” Medical Cannabis Rx recognized and paid for by most health insurance providers in California. With Idrasil™, patients are alert, lucid, happy and enjoy more quality time with their families. We at Idrasil™ are Committed to the Highest Standards of Scientific Technology and Research Innovation.