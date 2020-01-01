Idrasil™ is a 12.5mg, 25mg, 100mg tablet, the first standardized form of medical cannabis. Idrasil™ has a consistent formula that allows physicians and caregivers the ability to provide patients with a measurable dosage. THE ONLY “All Natural” Medical Cannabis Rx recognized and paid for by most health insurance providers in California. With Idrasil™, patients are alert, lucid, happy and enjoy more quality time with their families. We at Idrasil™ are Committed to the Highest Standards of Scientific Technology and Research Innovation.