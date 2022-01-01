About this product
The IGNITE Drops feature an integrated easy-drop applicator and are made from all-natural ingredients to provide a premium product that can also be used topically on the skin.
Calm:Terpene blend contains hints of tart fruit and hops
Broad spectrum extracts contain CBD along with other plant compounds including minor cannabinoids and terpenes. The combination of these plant compounds magnifies the CBD through an entourage effect
About this brand
IGNITE
A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.