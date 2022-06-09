About this product
The IGNITE ONE disposable pod contains 150MG of CBD. A single 3-second puff delivers approximately 2MG of CBD with delicious natural flavors and a proprietary terpene blend.
Available in:
Cool Menthol
Pink Chill
Blood Orange
Tropical Fruit
Mango
Menthol Light
Virginia Blend
Original Unflavored
Available in:
Cool Menthol
Pink Chill
Blood Orange
Tropical Fruit
Mango
Menthol Light
Virginia Blend
Original Unflavored
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
IGNITE
A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.