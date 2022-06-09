Described by many as the next generation of vape design, the IGNITE ONE Rechargeable Vape Device with disposable liquid CBD pods* delivers a premium and enjoyable vaping experience. Lightweight and ergonomic, the device features a soft-touch, matte black finish. With its luxurious and discreet aesthetic, the ONE device is the perfect choice for newcomers as well as veteran vapers.



-Includes Dock USB charger (CBD Pods sold separately)

-Lightweight and ergonomically designed

-Soft-touch, matte coating

-Unique disposable liquid pod mod system

-1mL pod capacity

-Anti-dry Hit System

-Auto-draw technology