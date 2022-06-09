About this product
Described by many as the next generation of vape design, the IGNITE ONE Rechargeable Vape Device with disposable liquid CBD pods* delivers a premium and enjoyable vaping experience. Lightweight and ergonomic, the device features a soft-touch, matte black finish. With its luxurious and discreet aesthetic, the ONE device is the perfect choice for newcomers as well as veteran vapers.
-Includes Dock USB charger (CBD Pods sold separately)
-Lightweight and ergonomically designed
-Soft-touch, matte coating
-Unique disposable liquid pod mod system
-1mL pod capacity
-Anti-dry Hit System
-Auto-draw technology
-Includes Dock USB charger (CBD Pods sold separately)
-Lightweight and ergonomically designed
-Soft-touch, matte coating
-Unique disposable liquid pod mod system
-1mL pod capacity
-Anti-dry Hit System
-Auto-draw technology
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
IGNITE
A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.