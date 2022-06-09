About this product
Each gummy contains 20mg CBD, plus they’re vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and contain 0% THC. Broad spectrum extracts contain CBD along with other plant compounds including minor cannabinoids and terpenes. The combination of these plant compounds magnifies the CBD through an entourage effect.
Available in:
Lemon
Orange
Cherry
About this brand
IGNITE
A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.