This Myrcene-heavy hybrid is a modern classic that will leave you feeling relieved and relaxed. A meditative strain that offers hours of relief, AC Diesel contains a solid 17.2% CBDA and levels of Caryophyllene and Pinene unparalleled in sativa dominant buds.



A Cannatonic strain that’s at once uplifting and attentive, our AC Diesel CBD hemp flower is an earthy and woodsy delight that delivers hours of increased focus, pronounced relaxation and pure mirth. The gasoline-like finish makes it stand out from any other hemp flower on the market.



Those who have tried our AC Diesel call it “relieving,” “rejuvenating” and “unbelievable.” Landing at the very top of our staff picks for best strain, AC Diesel is engineered with superior genetics and tested for absolute purity.



If it’s long-lasting stimulation and mood enhancement that you’re after, look no further than AC Diesel, CBD hemp buds with extensive duration and an agreeable flavor profile to match its enjoyably rugged aroma. Fuel your desires with this fantastic strain.



Our chemicals are appropriately analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Industrial Hemp Farms‘ CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.