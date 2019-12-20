That’s okay, feel free to stare. Go on…drink it in. We know how pretty our Acid Rock CBD hemp flower is because we made it.



This fuzzy bud is the ultimate in crystallization and comes with a tangle of strawberry blonde hairs that could make Julianne Moore jealous. A proprietary twist on New York Sour Diesel, our Acid Rock strain carries with it a bold metallic taste with pungent notes of moss and gasoline.



Acid Rock gets its name because its flavor profile is both citrusy and strong, earthy and refined. A creative strain that’s bound to help you power through a work project or a workout, Acid Rock offers hours of relaxation, good humor and euphoria.



Perhaps the most potent strain in our catalog, Acid Rock is a true knockout that owes much of its intensity to its superlative parentage and majestic terpenoid/cannabinoid content. These fluffy nugs are lightweight and downright adorable, but don’t be fooled by their appearance. This strain packs a punch!



Pick up some Acid Rock today and prepare to collect your jaw from the floor.



All chemicals are properly analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Our CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.