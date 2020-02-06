Dank, earthy and calming, our Berry Exotic Premium has all of the awesome qualities of an indica strain without the freakout or couch lock effect. Bursting with berry flavor and a perfectly balanced terpene profile, Berry Exotic CBD hemp flower will usher you into the chill zone and rouse you with its rejuvenescence.



Thick orange red hairs give way to gorgeous nugs with a blue and purple tint. Each CBD hemp bud flower is nappy and dense, alive with the alluring aroma schwagg and a blueberry diesel flavor. This bud brings the entourage big time and won’t let you down with its phenomenal levels of Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene, Myrcene and Pinene.



Each batch also contains Guiaol and Bisabol for synergy with its high CBD content. Our buds are hermetically sealed and stored in optimal repositories for freshness and integrity.



17.66% CBDA

Undetectable percentage of delta-9 THC

Highest caryophyllene percentage on the market

Fresh

100% organic

Untrimmed

Superior genetics

All chemicals are appropriately analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Industrial Hemp Farms‘ CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.