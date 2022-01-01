Our in-house BOAX Hemp Flower is raised from premium seeds which have been back-crossed and stabilized to ensure expedited flowering time and only the highest concentrations of CBD. Possessing the finest features of the Otto II and Hindu Kush plants, BoAx is built for peak CBD resin production.



A full spectrum strain, BOAX boasts an extremely versatile terpene profile which encompasses everything from a-Pinene and Farnesene to b-Myrcene and the rare trans-b-ocimene. Sweet and juicy with dominant notes of spices and baked goods, a bowl of BOAX will get you lifted with its delectable flavor and bold aromatics.



Our hemp flower is carefully trimmed and ready to toke. Take your pick of sizes from our many purchasing options. Here at Industrial Hemp Farms, we have something to suit the casual smoker and the serious cannabis connoisseur alike.



These lovely, exotic nugs are meant for one and all, offering a delicate, well-balanced class of effects. Both stimulating and relaxing, BOAX beats virtually all other strains in terms of its restorative powers and gentle amplitude.



Each chemical compound present in our CBD hemp flowers is appropriately analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Industrial Hemp Farms‘ CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.