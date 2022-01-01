Made from a blend of Charlotte’s Cherries and The Wife, the Cherry Wine hemp strain has an impressive average CBD content of between 16 and 25 percent with less than 0.3 percent THC. Even at extremely low doses, users can get an extremely relaxed vibe from these fruity flowers.



The two strains that make Cherry Wine are also famous indica-sativa hybrids on their own. For instance, Charlotte’s Cherries is a blend of Charlotte’s Web and Colorado Cherries. On the other hand, The Wife is a hybrid CBD strain of undisclosed genetics. Since both of these strains have a strong cherry flavor, the taste is extremely pronounced in the Cherry Wine strain.



Cherry Wine is a perfect addition to any hang as it has been known to improve mood and mildly stimulate with its many terpenes and cannabinoids. The refreshing fruity flavor of this strain helps induce a state of calm that is comforting without couch locking the smoker.