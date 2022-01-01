Formed from a combination of high-CBD ERB and ACDC strains, a standard Electra strain has almost 16 percent CBD and less than 0.3 percent THC content. Developed mainly in southern Oregon, Electra hemp flowers feels very sticky to touch and have an intense green color with a few orange stripes.



This sativa-dominant hybrid strain is famed for its fabulous forest scent. The most pronounced flavor you’ll detect as you’re sniffing a bunch of Electra flowers is pine. When users smoke Electra, they often taste an intriguing mix of tropical flavors, citrus fruits, and “earthy” tones. Interestingly, some of the same terpenes found in Electra are also in mangoes, lemons, and pine leaves.



Although the tropical, citrusy, and earthy flavors are most pronounced in this strain, a few users also notice a hint of sourness when taking Electra. The only way users describe this subtle flavor is that it’s similar to the smell of fuel at a gas station.



For those who aren’t already aware, ACDC is one of the most popular high-CBD strains. This sativa-dominant flower usually has about 19 percent CBD and is produced from another strain known as Cannatonic. People who use ACDC on its own say it has a fruity flavor with notes of both cherry and lemongrass.