Allegedly named after the iconic tomato cultivar “Mortgage Lifter”, Lifter is a high-CBD hemp strain with an exceptional taste and appearance. Its high trichome production gives the bud a frosty look while the color is dark green with brown undertones.



It carries a pungent aroma with fruity undertones that comes directly from the plant’s genetic profile. The taste of Lifter is equally sweet, resembling tropical fruit with a hint of blueberries and earthy overtones.



Lifter is a hybrid between Suver Haze and ERB and has been grown organically in our facilities at Colorado Springs. We use no synthetic pesticides in our crops and we only use biologically active fertilizers on our soil to provide hemp plants with the best possible nutrient intake. After flowering is complete, we make sure that our hemp flowers are cured consistently to ensure the best taste and terpene balance.



Lifter hemp flower by Industrial Hemp Farms has a CBD content of over 12% with less than 0.3% THC, meaning that it is entirely non-psychoactive. Orders start from $400 for 1lb and can be customized according to your needs.



Genetics: S.Haze #50 x Early Resin Berry

CBD Content: 12-18%

Terpene profile: α-Pinene, β-Myrcene, farnesene, a-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, δ-Limonene, α-Humulene, and Geranyl Acetate.

THC Content: <0.3%

Taste: Sweet, fruity, tropical

Smell: Pungent, sweet, earthy