This sociable strain will have you unleashing your inner child on everyone you come in contact with. Sour Space Candy is the perfect herb for parties, work engagements and networking events, placing you firmly within the warm bosom of Mother Earth.



These buds are bristling with beautiful hairs and alive with the arresting aroma of sweet & sour Warheads-style candies. Both nutrient dense and terpene-rich, Sour Space Candy will send all you space monkeys into an orbit of mirth and merriment.



Grown with monatomic minerals in an environmentally-friendly facility, our Sour Space Candy nugs are raised with tender love and care…and humidity control. Don’t want our buds to break a sweat, that’s your job when you feast your eyes upon them.



With notes of candied apples and black cherry, this strain will tantalize your taste buds while tickling your funny bone. As anyone who has visited a Sour Space Candy CBD Reddit post can plainly see, this strain is becoming wildly popular due to its next level mellow.



So strap on your helmet and head to the moon with one of our headiest strains yet. This smoke makes the sour oh so sweet.



Our chemicals are properly analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Industrial Hemp Farms‘ CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.