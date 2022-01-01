Additional information

Get the best of all worlds with Spectrum hemp flower, next level nugs loaded with a broad range of cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes and trichomes. A pleasuring experience for body and mind alike, smoking Spectrum CBD hemp flower will balance your endocannabinoid system and nourish your state of mind.



Ideal for managing stress, improving mood, instilling calm and stimulating the mind, Spectrum’s contents produce the entourage effect in no time at all. Smoke up and see how serenity can feel when it’s right at your fingertips.



Contains CBG, CBN, CBC, Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene, Linalool, Pinene and a host of vitamins, minerals and essential amino acids.



Our chemicals are appropriately analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Industrial Hemp Farms‘ CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.