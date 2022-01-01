Super Lemon Haze is an award-winning hybrid strain that was created from a combination of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. This sativa-heavy hybrid has become highly regarded in the cannabis industry, especially after winning two Cannabis Cups at the prestigious Green House Seeds competition.



Obviously, Super Lemon Haze has a pronounced citrusy aroma and flavor. The strong lemon taste makes Super Lemon Haze one of the most uplifting hemp strains in existence.



The CBD content in Super Lemon Haze usually hovers around 14-20 percent. THC content is always below 0.3 percent.



Although Super Lemon Haze’s aroma steals the show, this strain also has an unmistakable appearance. These striking nugs are usually dotted with many shades of green and have impressive orange streaks.



While Super Lemon Haze has received many awards, the Super Silver Haze strain has also taken the top prize at the Cannabis Cup three years in a row. On its own, Super Silver Haze is made out of a combination of Northern Lights, Haze, and Skunk.



All chemicals have been properly analyzed and approved before distribution. Industrial Hemp Farms‘ CBD hemp flowers are found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.