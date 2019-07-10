Always fresh, always dense, Suver Haze’s parentage (ERB and Suver #8) results in a Sativa-dominant CBD-rich strain that provides a pleasant mouth-feel, and hints of both tropical fruit and aged cheese.



Made from a phenotype with only the most exceptional of characteristics (mold resistance, high yield capacity), Suver Haze possesses large concentrations of beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene and farnesene. Suver Haze’s Myrcene content ensures a laid back time while beta-Caryophyllene delivers a delicious treat. .



A shining example of our next level farming methods and discerning genetic selection, this strain’s revitalizing terpene profile really drives these fuzzy buds.