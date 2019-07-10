About this product
Always fresh, always dense, Suver Haze’s parentage (ERB and Suver #8) results in a Sativa-dominant CBD-rich strain that provides a pleasant mouth-feel, and hints of both tropical fruit and aged cheese.
Made from a phenotype with only the most exceptional of characteristics (mold resistance, high yield capacity), Suver Haze possesses large concentrations of beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene and farnesene. Suver Haze’s Myrcene content ensures a laid back time while beta-Caryophyllene delivers a delicious treat. .
A shining example of our next level farming methods and discerning genetic selection, this strain’s revitalizing terpene profile really drives these fuzzy buds.
Made from a phenotype with only the most exceptional of characteristics (mold resistance, high yield capacity), Suver Haze possesses large concentrations of beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene and farnesene. Suver Haze’s Myrcene content ensures a laid back time while beta-Caryophyllene delivers a delicious treat. .
A shining example of our next level farming methods and discerning genetic selection, this strain’s revitalizing terpene profile really drives these fuzzy buds.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.
Suver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
93% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
56% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
18% | medium-high
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!