iLAVA Atomic Disposable Vapes feature our HTFSE Sauce in a convenient all-in-one vape. High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract Sauce preserves the full range of compounds from the original strain. This sauce, infused with THC distillate, makes for a potent AND flavorful vape. Each battery is set to an optimal temperature to avoid burning off terpenes.
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.