Strawberry Banana, or “Strawnana” for short, is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Banana Kush and the “strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum. Strawnana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness. Any initial mental impact from this strain is soon overtaken by powerful Indica relaxation.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.