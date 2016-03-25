About this product
While only a few atomic bonds are different from common THC, Δ8 offers a unique, potent high that is not like traditional THCA, CBD, or other common cannabinoids. Consumers of Δ8 THC have reported experiences that include clear-headedness, soothing body sensations, and relaxation with a lower psychotropic effect than Δ9 THC.
Research shows that Δ8 THC contains properties that may help reduce stress or tension, stimulate appetite, or reduce nausea. We follow a unique process to ensure that we are producing high quality clear distillate in indica, sativa, hybrid, and raw vape cartridges.
If you are looking for deep physical relief without feeling out of tune with your senses or mentally bogged down, iLAVA Δ8 Clarity is the product for you.
About this strain
G-13 Labs created Raw Diesel by crossing NYC Diesel with G13 Haze. Huge flowers coated in resin and that unmistakable sour, lemon-diesel aroma make this a popular strain with connoisseurs and cash-croppers alike. Some phenotypes will have more of a spicy Haze flavor and taller stature, while the best ones are shorter with fatter buds and a lip-smacking sour-fuel flavor. Raw Diesel can be counted on to produce copious amounts of THC.
