About this product
1. Twist, click and push for a precise and measured dose every time
2. Bi-directional twist-up dosage selector: 100 x 10mg doses
3. Distinguished marking to identify type of iLAVA Dablicator™
4. Zero Waste Tank dispenses completely with no residual waste in tip
5. Snap-on cap that protects tip and prevents leakage
6. Heat resistant metal Direct Dab Tip for direct application of oil
About this strain
Amnesia OG from Karma Genetics combines two of their famous strains, Amnesia and Biker Kush, to produce this sativa-dominant heavy-hitter. Amnesia has won numerous awards and by crossing it with Biker Kush, it creates heavier, full-body effects that pair well with the potent cerebral effects of Amnesia. The flavor profile is both soft and sweet with bubble gum and fruity notes in addition to a spicy, peppery incense flavor. Originally named “Where’s My Bike,” this strain is for experienced consumers looking for a fully encompassing high.
Amnesia OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with