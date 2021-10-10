About this product
iLAVA Elemental is a metered dose Delta-9 THC distillate and HTFSE sauce blend that delivers oil in precise & controlled doses. The Elemental formula contains primarily Delta 9 Tetrahydrocannabinol and trace amounts of other cannabinoids.
1. Twist, click and push for a precise and measured dose every time
2. Bi-directional twist-up dosage selector: 100 x 10mg doses
3. Distinguished marking to identify type of iLAVA Dablicator™
4. Zero Waste Tank dispenses completely with no residual waste in tip
5. Snap-on cap that protects tip and prevents leakage
6. Heat resistant metal Direct Dab Tip for direct application of oil
About this strain
Forest Fire effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
33% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Nausea
22% of people say it helps with nausea
Cramps
11% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.
State License(s)
00000057DCHF00477864