iLAVA Touch is a purpose-formulated topical gel that combines 700 milligrams of THC and CBD oil with an evidence-based essential oil blend. Research and development efforts were directed at creating a fast-acting product that incorporates all-natural ingredients with proven therapeutic benefits. -- The airless pump bottle uses the same formula and ratio as the original Touch gel, and eliminates any waste or mess by dispensing a precise amount with each press. The applicator also protects the topical gel from oxidation by decreasing its exposure to outside elements. -- The ultimate goal in creating iLAVA Touch is to address the needs and concerns of Arizona's medical marijuana patients and provide a level of efficacy that delivers consistent and significant results. The essential oils are sourced from the United States, Europe, Australia, and Morocco. -- The balance of active ingredients and dilution ratios in our essential oil blend were formulated by a clinical aromatherapist experienced in botanical therapy product development with an emphasis on patient safety.
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.