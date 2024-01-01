iLAVA Touch Airless Pump 3.75oz (380mg THC/320mg CBD)

by iLAVA
THC —CBD —
About this product

iLAVA Touch is a purpose-formulated topical gel that combines 700 milligrams of THC and CBD oil with an evidence-based essential oil blend. Research and development efforts were directed at creating a fast-acting product that incorporates all-natural ingredients with proven therapeutic benefits.
The airless pump bottle uses the same formula and ratio as the original Touch gel, and eliminates any waste or mess
by dispensing a precise amount with each press. The applicator also protects the topical gel from oxidation by decreasing its exposure to outside elements.
The ultimate goal in creating iLAVA Touch is to address the needs and concerns of Arizona's medical marijuana patients and provide a level of efficacy that delivers consistent and significant results. The essential oils are sourced from the United States, Europe, Australia, and Morocco.
The balance of active ingredients and dilution ratios in our essential oil blend were formulated by a clinical aromatherapist experienced in botanical therapy product development with an emphasis on patient safety.

About this brand

iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000057DCHF00477864
