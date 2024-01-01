LAVA Rocks are premium indoor flower nugs, coated in a sauce/distillate mixture, and covered with kief. You'll experience authentic cannabis taste and enhanced terpene profiles because the same strain is used across all components of the LAVA Rock. No solvents are used for applying kief, just the perfect ratio of sauce and distillate applied with heat and pressure.
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.