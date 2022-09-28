About this product
Our live rosin is extracted through a completely solventless process, where we use ice water and agitation to separate the trichomes into hash, and then apply low heat and gentle pressure to make the live rosin. From there the rosin goes through a cold curing process. Once the curing process is complete, we finish the process off by whipping the rosin into a creamy, buttery consistency.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
State License(s)
CUL000019