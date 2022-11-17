The Strain - This strain is created by crossing DJ Short Pre99 Blueberry and Alien Kush. It has a sweet earthy aroma, which is blended with a milky smoke. First bred by Green Beanz seed, this hybrid is an Indica-dominant strain. With its different arrays of phenotypes, the buds of this cannabis have hues of yellow and green. Known for its fruity scent, this cannabis gives off sweet smoke when combusted.



This strain will give you an energizing, euphoric, and uplifting effect while enhancing concentration. This hybrid has been reported to improve your focus and amplify creativity. Patients report a citrus and fruity taste, with sedative effects building after an increased dose. Alien Blackout is reported to be effective in the management of chronic pain, depression, anxiety, stress, loss of appetite, nausea, and insomnia. People suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and inflammation will seek refuge in this soothing hybrid.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Holy Grail] x [Fire White Alien]



Breeder: Mosca Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Humulene, beta-Pinene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifting, Focused



Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Woody, Pine



The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.