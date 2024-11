Crank up the volume with Power Chords by Illicit - the 2 oz. cannabis-infused shot that hits like your favorite anthem. Packed with a 100mg of THC, this resealable little bottle is your backstage pass to a wild ride. The "Anytime" flavor is as versatile as your playlist, delivering smooth, bold notes that will sync perfectly with your vibe.

Compact, portable, and always ready to rock, this shot is your secret weapon for turning up the volume on life. Crafted by Illicit and infused with rebellious spirit, Power Chords give you the freedom to amplify your experience whenever the mood strikes. So plug in, turn it up, and let the shredding begin.

