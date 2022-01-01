The Flavor - We like this one here at Illicit. It's a bit like a rosin cart with its lineage coming from banana OG. Get lifted, giddy and euphoric with earthy tones and some citrus. This is our skunkiest offering that we almost couldn't call it CLASSY!



The Process - This all-in-one CCELL pod and power supply is a great option for those on the go. No need to charge a battery or figure out - just use the mouthpiece, inhale, and let this discreet device do the rest. And when you’re done, just toss it. We fill every disposable with the same high-quality BHO live resin as our half and full gram offerings. 300mg Live Resin Disposable Vape (Infinity by Jupiter)