Strain Description:



Biscotti is a potent indica marijuana strain made by combining Girl Scout Cookies, Gelato

#25 and South Florida OG. This strain produces a cerebral high that leaves consumers

feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known

to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain.



Biscotti is said to have a sweet and buttery aroma, translating into a slightly bitter taste

reminiscent of coffee. The aroma is of earthy herbs and fruits with a notable cookie

effect. Biscotti flowers into small, dense, olive-green buds marked by dark green and

purple foliage with wispy, orange pistils and a thick frosty coating of bright white crystal

trichomes.



Medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress,

anxiety, and depression, reporting a great body high that melts all pain and puts the

mind at ease.



Strain Type: Indica



Lineage: Gelato #25 x Girl Scout Cookies x South Florida OG



Breeder: Cookies Fam



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: Vanilla, Earthy, Coffee

