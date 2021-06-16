The Strain - Biscotti is a potent indica cannabis strain made by combining Girl Scout Cookies, Gelato #25 and South Florida OG. This strain produces a cerebral high that leaves consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain.



Biscotti is said to have a sweet and buttery aroma, translating into a slightly bitter taste reminiscent of coffee. The aroma is of earthy herbs and fruits with a notable cookie effect. Biscotti flowers into small, dense, olive-green buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with wispy, orange pistils and a thick frosty coating of bright white crystal trichomes.



Medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression, reporting a great body high that melts all pain and puts the mind at ease.



Strain Type: Indica



Lineage: Gelato #25 x Girl Scout Cookies x South Florida OG



Breeder: Cookies Fam



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: Vanilla, Earthy, Coffee



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.