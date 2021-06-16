About this product
Biscotti is said to have a sweet and buttery aroma, translating into a slightly bitter taste reminiscent of coffee. The aroma is of earthy herbs and fruits with a notable cookie effect. Biscotti flowers into small, dense, olive-green buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with wispy, orange pistils and a thick frosty coating of bright white crystal trichomes.
Medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression, reporting a great body high that melts all pain and puts the mind at ease.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: Gelato #25 x Girl Scout Cookies x South Florida OG
Breeder: Cookies Fam
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Top Report Strain Flavors: Vanilla, Earthy, Coffee
The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.
About this strain
Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. According to growers, Biscotti flowers into small, dense buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with bright orange pistils. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Biscotti effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.