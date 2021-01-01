About this product

Strain Description:

Bonkerz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created by crossing the delicious Lemon Tree and Cookies N’ Cream strains. Named for its head-spinning high and crazy potency level, Bonkerz is the perfect choice for any hybrid lover.

The high comes on fast and hard, hitting the mind almost as soon as you exhale with a high-flying lifted sense of euphoria. As your cerebral state is filled to the brim with happiness, any negative or racing thoughts will be instantly removed, replaced with a sort of hazy bliss. A relaxing body high accompanies this heady lift, working its way slowly into your limbs before dropping you into a lightly couch-locked state.

Combined with its high average THC level, these effects make Bonkerz a great choice for treating conditions such as depression, chronic stress, nausea or appetite loss, mood swings, insomnia, and chronic pain.

This bud has a sour lemony flavor with a lightly creamy nutty cookie exhale. The aroma is of fresh creamy lemons with a slightly spicy nuttiness to it, too. Bonkerz buds have oversized long spade-shaped dusty green nugs with thin orange hairs, dark olive undertones and a coating of tiny frosty white crystal trichomes.

