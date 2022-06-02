About this product
After being blasted in the face with a terp cannon of stinky cheese and tropical fruit, you’ll quickly respect Bop Gun's aromatic chops. A gassy, sweet aroma envelopes you at first, but when you break down this bud, a doughy, cookie smell comes off it. Sticky and covered in trichomes, this lady is not just a pretty nug.
Although zestier than the smell implies, Bop Gun's cheesy puffs are appetizers in themselves, with a creamy, funky flavor wrapping around the tongue. Notes of lemons and sugar cookies try their darndest to penetrate that cheesy cloak, but they barely succeed before an earthy, skunky aftertaste takes over.
A "bop gun" is a shot of funk into the hearts of funkless people to get them dancing. Bop Gun's high is easy to function on, but noticeable in both mind and body, warming up limbs and joints while wrapping your brain in a blanket of bliss. Bop Gun is glorious for morning and daytime, loosening up a stiff neck and shoulders without killing focus, meanwhile sparking curiosity and creativity. Perfect for the "productive stoner,” providing a relaxed body buzz without hindering productivity.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: Do-Si-Dos x Papaya
Breeder: Unknown
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Creative
Top Report Strain Flavors: Cheese, Papaya, Earth, Skunk
The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.
About this strain
Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
