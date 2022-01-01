This homage to the comic book legend could turn even the Incredible Hulk into a mild-

mannered everyman. It's a powerfully relaxing hybrid, with Sativa-dominant genes that deliver a massive dose of THC. Bruce Banner originates from a cross between Ghost OG

and Strawberry Diesel that makes this a holy grail of sorts for patients seeking the

strongest high. CBD contents, however, are low, so this is not an ideal choice for

conditions that respond to that chemical.



The head high is intensely euphoric, combined with strong creativity and a whole-body

mood boost. Energy levels are high, making this a good daytime strain. Bruce Banner is

a highly effective painkiller, but it's also good for anxiety, depression, nausea, and

sleeplessness.



The dominant flavor is sweet, with notes of citrus and a strong, pungent smell. The bud

has a heavily frosted appearance due to a thick layer of resinous glands.