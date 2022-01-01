Bubblegum Gelato, also known as “BG Gelato” or “Bubble Gum Gelato,” is a slightly

indica-dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Gelato #45 X Indiana

Bubblegum strains. Named for its delicious flavor, Bubblegum Gelato brings on a super

relaxing and creative high perfect for a lazy weekend day spent at home.



This bud has a sweet raspberry and cherry flavor with hints of sugary bubblegum to it,

too. The aroma is just as fresh, with a sweet and fruity overtone that's accented by

sugary bubblegum and rich cherries. The Bubblegum Gelato settles in a few minutes

after your final toke, filling your mind with an uplifting and expansive euphoria that

pushes away any negative or racing thoughts almost immediately.



As your mind settles, a sense of creativity will wash over you, lending itself well to any

artistic task that you may have at hand. With these relaxing and lifted effects,

Bubblegum Gelato is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as

chronic pain, appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress, insomnia, and chronic fatigue.



Bubblegum Gelato buds have fluffy oversized forest green nugs with long thin orange

hairs and a coating of tiny golden amber crystal trichomes.