About this product

Cake Baby (Sweet) - illicit sciences brings you another take on a classic strain, Cake Baby. Think Pound Cake and Blue Dream, with a sweet infusion of berry, lemons, and happiness. You’ll be skipping dessert and opting for a pull from this popular pen. With myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, patients report less anxiety and a noticeable breakthrough in the fog, rounding out a tasty and pleasant experience.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.