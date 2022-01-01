The Flavor - Warm by the fire with a tasty cup of celebration cider! This one will have you list off all those things you are grateful for in this wonderful life.



The Process - This all-in-one CCELL pod and power supply is a great option for those on the go. No need to charge a battery or figure out - just use the mouthpiece, inhale, and let this discreet device do the rest. And when you’re done, just toss it. We fill every disposable with the same high-quality BHO live resin as our half and full gram offerings. 300mg Live Resin Disposable Vape (Infinity by Jupiter)