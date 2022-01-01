The Flavor - Sweet notes of creamy goodness. A bit of sugar, a bit of Saturday morning cartoons and then you are off to take on the day. This energizing blend is full of surprises and could help relieve anxiety and pain.



The Process - This all-in-one CCELL pod and power supply is a great option for those on

the go. No need to charge a battery or figure out - just use the mouthpiece,

inhale, and let this discreet device do the rest. And when you’re done, just

toss it. We fill every disposable with the same high-quality BHO live resin as

our half and full gram offerings. 300mg Live Resin Disposable Vape (Infinity by Jupiter)