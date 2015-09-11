About this product
The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. It is famous for its unmistakable chemical smell that can often come across as being slightly overpowering to some. Nugs are airy with bright pistils and an enticingly thick coating of crystal trichomes.
Chemdog OG will coat the inside of your mouth with its solid diesel taste, a sticky and chemical flavor lingering on its inhale. On the exhale, the smoke tastes creamy and pine-like, leaving a sweet and pungent taste on your lips.
As your mind is lifted to a state of pure bliss, you’ll be able to maintain a sense of focused motivation that will help you take on any task on your to-do list. Above all else, you’ll be thrilled during your activities, as this strain is great for lifting your spirits for hours on end.
Chemdog OG is well-known for allowing medical patients to embark upon their day with a clear head and a sense of ease. Ideal for managing stress and depression, those with chronic pain and fatigue will also enjoy relief. This strain tends to induce munchies, so if you have issues with a lack of appetite this just might be your strain of choice.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: [OG Kush] x [Chemdawg]
Breeder: Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Talkative, Creative, Focused, Happy, Aroused, Euphoric
Top Report Strain Flavors: Chemical, Diesel, Pine
The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.