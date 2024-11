Power Chords by Illicit amps up your experience with a 2 oz. cannabis-infused shot packed with 100mg of top notch THC. This high-energy shot delivers an electrifying blast of Cherry Limeade flavor, combining the sweet punch of cherries with a zesty lime twist for a taste that drops harder than a bassline. Perfect for any moment, these Power Chords hit all the right notes.

The ultimate backstage pass to a high-energy experience that amps up any occasion, this resealable shot is ready to rock wherever you are. Its compact size and potent formula ensure you’re always prepared to turn up the volume and keep the good times rolling. Crafted by Illicit, this shot is your ultimate companion for a wild ride.

