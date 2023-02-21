About this product
Strain Description:
Clementine is an energizing sativa-dominant strain made by crossing Tangie with Lemon
Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Clementine has won
several awards, including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
Clementine was originally produced by Crockett Family Farms, a family-run cannabis
genetics company based in the Central Coast of California. The breeder’s Clementine Live
Resin won first place for best sativa concentrate at the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cup in
Michigan.
True to its name, Clementine is reported to have a sweet and citrusy aroma and THC
levels that generally range between 20% and 25%, according to Crockett Family Farms.
After measuring a variety of Clementine, the cannabis testing laboratory Analytical 360
found that the sample had THC levels that reached 27%, as well as a terpene profile
dominated by terpinolene, which has a woodsy aroma with citrus and floral undertones,
and caryophyllene, a terpene known for its herbal spiciness.
Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid
Lineage: [Tangie] x [Lemon Skunk]
Breeder: Crockett Family Farms
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, alpha-Pinene, delta-Limonene, beta-
Caryophylenne, Nerolidol 2
Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Energetic
Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Lemon, Orange
Clementine is an energizing sativa-dominant strain made by crossing Tangie with Lemon
Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Clementine has won
several awards, including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
Clementine was originally produced by Crockett Family Farms, a family-run cannabis
genetics company based in the Central Coast of California. The breeder’s Clementine Live
Resin won first place for best sativa concentrate at the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cup in
Michigan.
True to its name, Clementine is reported to have a sweet and citrusy aroma and THC
levels that generally range between 20% and 25%, according to Crockett Family Farms.
After measuring a variety of Clementine, the cannabis testing laboratory Analytical 360
found that the sample had THC levels that reached 27%, as well as a terpene profile
dominated by terpinolene, which has a woodsy aroma with citrus and floral undertones,
and caryophyllene, a terpene known for its herbal spiciness.
Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid
Lineage: [Tangie] x [Lemon Skunk]
Breeder: Crockett Family Farms
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, alpha-Pinene, delta-Limonene, beta-
Caryophylenne, Nerolidol 2
Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Energetic
Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Lemon, Orange
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019