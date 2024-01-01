Clementine 1g Flower

by ILLICIT
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Clementine 1g Flower

About this product

Clementine is an energizing sativa-dominant strain made by crossing Tangie with Lemon
Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Clementine has won several awards, including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.

Clementine was originally produced by Crockett Family Farms, a family-run cannabis
genetics company based in the Central Coast of California. The breeder’s Clementine Live
Resin won first place for best sativa concentrate at the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cup in
Michigan.

True to its name, Clementine is reported to have a sweet and citrusy aroma and THC levels that generally range between 20% and 25%, according to Crockett Family Farms.
After measuring a variety of Clementine, the cannabis testing laboratory Analytical 360
found that the sample had THC levels that reached 27%, as well as a terpene profile
dominated by terpinolene, which has a woodsy aroma with citrus and floral undertones,
and caryophyllene, a terpene known for its herbal spiciness.

Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid

Lineage: [Tangie] x [Lemon Skunk]

Breeder: Crockett Family Farms

Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, alpha-Pinene, delta-Limonene, beta-Caryophylenne, Nerolidol 2

Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Energetic

Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Lemon, Orange

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand ILLICIT
ILLICIT
Shop products
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.