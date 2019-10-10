About this product
The Strain - Clementine is an energizing sativa-dominant strain made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Clementine has won several awards, including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
Clementine was originally produced by Crockett Family Farms, a family-run cannabis genetics company based in the Central Coast of California. The breeder’s Clementine Live Resin won first place for best sativa concentrate at the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cup in Michigan.
True to its name, Clementine is reported to have a sweet and citrusy aroma and THC levels that generally range between 20% and 25%, according to Crockett Family Farms. After measuring a variety of Clementine, the cannabis testing laboratory Analytical 360 found that the sample had THC levels that reached 27%, as well as a terpene profile dominated by terpinolene, which has a woodsy aroma with citrus and floral undertones, and caryophyllene, a terpene known for its herbal spiciness.
Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid
Lineage: [Tangie] x [Lemon Skunk]
Breeder: Crockett Family Farms
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, alpha-Pinene, delta-Limonene, beta-Caryophylenne, Nerolidol 2
Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Energetic
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Lemon, Orange
The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our illicit flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.
About this strain
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
379 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Illicit
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
