The Strain - Cookies N’ Chem is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing 3 classic strains: Girl Scout Cookies, Starfighter, and Stardawg. This celebrity child brings on the effects and the hard-hitting flavors, offering a long-lasting high and a huge level of potency that's best suited for experienced patients.



The Cookies N’ Chem high starts with a creeping effect, sneaking up on your mind and lifting you into a happy euphoric state, often described as unfocused. As your mind settles into this state of calm, a relaxing tingle will begin to spread throughout, likely to drop you into a heavy and sedative couchlock.



Thanks to these effects and its high average THC levels, Cookies N’ Chem is often said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as nausea, appetite loss, chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps, chronic fatigue, and chronic stress.



This bud has a sour citrusy chemical taste with a lightly nutty and sweet vanilla exhale. Cookies N Chem buds have spade-shaped minty green nugs with furry orange hairs and a coating of thick and frosty tiny golden amber crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Cookies & Cream] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, beta-Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, relaxing, happy, euphoric



Top Reported Strain Flavors: citrus, sweet, nutty, vanilla



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.

