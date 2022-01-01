The Flavor - An homage to our sister brand: COSMIC SEED. This 2:1 CBD:THC, savory blend gives you a full entourage effect. And a good thing too, because the way this woody spacey spice sauce tastes you will want to share with friends. A bit of fruit and some help from the cosmos will send you out of this world.



The Process - This all-in-one CCELL pod and power supply is a great option for those on

the go. No need to charge a battery or figure out - just use the mouthpiece,

inhale, and let this discreet device do the rest. And when you’re done, just

toss it. We fill every disposable with the same high-quality BHO live resin as

our half and full gram offerings. 300mg Live Resin Disposable Vape (Infinity by Jupiter)