About this product
The Flavor - An homage to our sister brand: COSMIC SEED. This 2:1 CBD:THC, savory blend gives you a full entourage effect. And a good thing too, because the way this woody spacey spice sauce tastes you will want to share with friends. A bit of fruit and some help from the cosmos will send you out of this world.
The Process - This all-in-one CCELL pod and power supply is a great option for those on
the go. No need to charge a battery or figure out - just use the mouthpiece,
inhale, and let this discreet device do the rest. And when you’re done, just
toss it. We fill every disposable with the same high-quality BHO live resin as
our half and full gram offerings. 300mg Live Resin Disposable Vape (Infinity by Jupiter)
The Process - This all-in-one CCELL pod and power supply is a great option for those on
the go. No need to charge a battery or figure out - just use the mouthpiece,
inhale, and let this discreet device do the rest. And when you’re done, just
toss it. We fill every disposable with the same high-quality BHO live resin as
our half and full gram offerings. 300mg Live Resin Disposable Vape (Infinity by Jupiter)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Illicit
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.