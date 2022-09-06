Uncured live and fresh plant material manufactured into a micro-crystalline mix to create an extract that looks similar to coarse sea salt. These THCa crystals are the most potent!



The Process - Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates are created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options.