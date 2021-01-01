About this product

Diamonds - THCa crystals that are as close to 100% THC as it gets. These rock-like creations are made with patience and a true understanding of the chemistry of cannabis. Diamonds can be paired with sauce to add terpenes for a truly amazing experience!



The Process - Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates is created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options.