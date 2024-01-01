Diesel Train 1g Flower

by ILLICIT
About this product

A happy mix of Ghost Train Haze x East Coast Sour Diesel. Hop aboard the train and
enjoy this perfect morning or mid-afternoon pick me up! This strong sativa strain
encapsulates the entourage effect by bringing together a great mix of myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene. A stress reliever in its terpene and cannabinoid profile, this
earthy cultivar keeps your mood up and smiles-a-plenty.

Diesel is an iconic cannabis variety thought to be a cross between Afghani and Mexican
landrace strains. This sativa-leaning strain is reportedly another phenotype of the original Chemdawg 91, though its true origins remain a mystery.

According to Seedism, which carries its own version of Diesel, the strain has an intense
aroma of grapefruit and lemon that translates into a fruity flavor with hashish undertones.

Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid

Lineage: [Ghost Train Haze] x [East Coast Sour Diesel]

Breeder: Sativa Hybrid

Primary Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, beta-Myrcene, Ocimene 2, Nerolidol 2, delta-
Limonene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Creative, Euphoric

Top Report Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Woody

ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

  • MO, US: CUL000019
