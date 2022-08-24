The Strain - A happy mix of Ghost Train Haze x East Coast Sour Diesel. Hop aboard the train and enjoy this perfect morning or mid-afternoon pick me up! This strong sativa strain encapsulates the entourage effect by bringing together a great mix of myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene. A stress reliever in its terpene and cannabinoid profile, this earthy cultivar keeps your mood up and smiles-a-plenty.



Diesel is an iconic cannabis variety thought to be a cross between Afghani and Mexican

landrace strains. This sativa-leaning strain is reportedly another phenotype of the original Chemdawg 91, though its true origins remain a mystery.



According to Seedism, which carries its own version of Diesel, the strain has an intense aroma of grapefruit and lemon that translates into a fruity flavor with hashish undertones.



Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid



Lineage: [Ghost Train Haze] x [East Coast Sour Diesel]



Breeder: Sativa Hybrid



Primary Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, beta-Myrcene, Ocimene 2, Nerolidol 2, delta-Limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Creative, Euphoric



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Woody



The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.