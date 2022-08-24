About this product
The Strain - A happy mix of Ghost Train Haze x East Coast Sour Diesel. Hop aboard the train and enjoy this perfect morning or mid-afternoon pick me up! This strong sativa strain encapsulates the entourage effect by bringing together a great mix of myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene. A stress reliever in its terpene and cannabinoid profile, this earthy cultivar keeps your mood up and smiles-a-plenty.
Diesel is an iconic cannabis variety thought to be a cross between Afghani and Mexican
landrace strains. This sativa-leaning strain is reportedly another phenotype of the original Chemdawg 91, though its true origins remain a mystery.
According to Seedism, which carries its own version of Diesel, the strain has an intense aroma of grapefruit and lemon that translates into a fruity flavor with hashish undertones.
Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid
Lineage: [Ghost Train Haze] x [East Coast Sour Diesel]
Breeder: Sativa Hybrid
Primary Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, beta-Myrcene, Ocimene 2, Nerolidol 2, delta-Limonene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Creative, Euphoric
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Woody
The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019