The Strain - A happy mix of Ghost Train Haze x East Coast Sour Diesel. Hop aboard the train and enjoy this perfect morning or mid-afternoon pick me up! This strong sativa strain encapsulates the entourage effect by bringing together a great mix of myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene. A stress reliever in its terpene and cannabinoid profile, this earthy cultivar keeps your mood up and smiles-a-plenty.
Diesel is an iconic cannabis variety thought to be a cross between Afghani and Mexican
landrace strains. This sativa-leaning strain is reportedly another phenotype of the original Chemdawg 91, though its true origins remain a mystery.
According to Seedism, which carries its own version of Diesel, the strain has an intense aroma of grapefruit and lemon that translates into a fruity flavor with hashish undertones.
Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid
Lineage: [Ghost Train Haze] x [East Coast Sour Diesel]
Breeder: Sativa Hybrid
Primary Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, beta-Myrcene, Ocimene 2, Nerolidol 2, delta-Limonene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Creative, Euphoric
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Woody
The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.
About this strain
Diesel Train effects
2 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Illicit
Illicit
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
