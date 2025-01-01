About this product
Fresh Frozen plant material manufactured into a micro-crystalline mix to create an extract that looks similar to coarse sea salt. These THCa crystals are the most potent!
The Strain - A happy mix of Ghost Train Haze x East Coast Sour Diesel. Hop aboard the train and enjoy this perfect morning or mid-afternoon pick me up! This strong sativa strain encapsulates the entourage effect by bringing together a great mix of myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene. A stress reliever in its terpene and cannabinoid profile, this earthy cultivar keeps your mood up and smiles-a-plenty.
Diesel is an iconic cannabis variety thought to be a cross between Afghani and Mexican landrace strains. This sativa-leaning strain is reportedly another phenotype of the original Chemdawg 91, though its true origins remain a mystery.
According to Seedism, which carries its own version of Diesel, the strain has an intense
aroma of grapefruit and lemon that translates into a fruity flavor with hashish undertones.
Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid
Lineage: [Ghost Train Haze] x [East Coast Sour Diesel]
Breeder: Sativa Hybrid
Primary Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, beta-Myrcene, Ocimene 2, Nerolidol 2, delta-
Limonene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Creative, Euphoric
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Woody
The Process - Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates are created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
